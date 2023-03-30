A man was forced to jump from the top level of a two-storey unit to escape fire during the early hours of this morning, Thursday March 30.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews responded to calls of a building fire on Ronald Road, Taree, just before 1.30am, where they were confronted with an intense fire in the roof area of the apartment building.
The man leapt from the second storey at the height of the blaze, suffering an arm injury. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and then transported to hospital.
More than 20 firefighters worked for three hours to extinguish the fire in the building, with operations supported by the Rural Fire Service and NSW Police.
The flames have destroyed six of the 12 units while about 45 people were evacuated from the site which contained two other unit blocks that were unaffected by the fire.
Work is currently underway to determine if it is safe to allow residents of the unaffected buildings to return.
Additional work will be done to find alternative accommodation for the residents of the destroyed or damaged units.
FRNSW fire investigators and an ignitable liquid detection canine are working with fire crews and NSW Police local investigators to determine where and how the fire started.
