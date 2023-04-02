Chris Taylor from Red Head has described the return of her beloved pet 11-month-old baby cockatiel Archie, as nothing short of miraculous.
Forgetting the little fella was perched on her shoulder - one of his favourite hangouts - Archie flew off into the setting sun one evening in early March when Chris stepped outside.
"I was distraught, especially as dusk was falling, a particularly dangerous time for a young bird," Chris told the Great Lakes Advocate.
"Over the next four days my sons and I drove the streets, playing the cockatiel flocking call through Bluetooth speakers, stopping people in the streets, doing scores of letterbox drops, and putting up posters throughout the Hallidays Point area," she said.
"Even so, we had almost given up hope as the spate of bad weather and heavy rain hit the area."
Just four days later Chris received a Facebook message she thought had been beyond hope.
I was distraught, especially as dusk was falling, a particularly dangerous time for a young bird.- Chris Taylor
"I was teaching at Manning Gardens School when I decided to check my Facebook site one more time.
"And, there was a message asking me to contact Manning Veterinary Hospital."
By a stroke of luck, Archie had been found by a Wallabi Point resident, eight kilometres away.
According to Chris Archie flew through the open front door of the Wallabi Point woman's home, sat on the coffee table and started telling her 'I am a bad boy'.
It was obvious to Archie's liberator he was a much loved pet.
"It was a miracle," Chris said.
"He had been attacked by another bird and was wet, cold, starving and exhausted - but he was alive."
Facebook often gets a bad rap; it is seen as socially divisive, fear Big Brother is listening through the social media platform and can gather private information.
However, for Chris Facebook proved to be a wonder.
Her post on the Hallidays Point Facebook group went viral with close to 400 users responding to Chris's plea.
"We were overwhelmed by their love and concern."
"I am so glad and grateful to have him back. And simply amazed."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.