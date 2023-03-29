Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Free

Body found in police search to find missing teenager Melanie O'Sullivan near Stroud

Updated March 29 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with very long, brown hair - possibly in braids.
Melanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with very long, brown hair - possibly in braids.

A SEARCH for a missing teenager at Stroud has reached a tragic end, with a body located that authorities say is believed to be the 17-year-old's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.