A SEARCH for a missing teenager at Stroud has reached a tragic end, with a body located that authorities say is believed to be the 17-year-old's.
Police on Tuesday appealed for public assistance to locate Melanie O'Sullivan, aged 17, after she was last seen on Mill Creek Road, Stroud, about 9am Tuesday.
Family and police held concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out-of-character.
On Wednesday police confirmed that a report would be prepared for the information of the coroner.
"About 10am today the body believed to be that of the missing girl was located by police near Mill Creek Road, Stroud," police said in a statement.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.