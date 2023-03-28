Great Lakes Advocate
A time to say goodbye

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:29pm
Funeral for Stephen Bromhead will go ahead at footy field
Alan Pearce Funerals, Tuncurry has this afternoon, Tuesday, March 28, confirmed a service for the late Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead will be held at the Peter Barclay Field North Tuncurry sporting field.

