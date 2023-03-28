Funeral for Stephen Bromhead will go ahead at footy field

Alan Pearce Funerals, Tuncurry has this afternoon, Tuesday, March 28, confirmed a service for the late Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead will be held at the Peter Barclay Field North Tuncurry sporting field.
With only a slight chance of showers, the organiser has made a decision to continue with the original venue, home of Mr Bromhead's Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club.
Sixty-six-year-old Mr Bromhead died earlier this month after being diagnosed with mesothelioma more than 12 months ago.
The service will be held from 11am.
As seating is limited, mourners are invited to bring their own chairs, and wet weather gear is suggested.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
