Majority of clubs would prefer to stay in the Southern League for one more season.

By Mick McDonald
March 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher confirmed the Zone Premier League will be contested by five clubs this year.
FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's Zone Premier League (ZPL) will proceed with just five clubs this year and without representation from the Great Lakes or Manning.

