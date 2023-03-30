FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's Zone Premier League (ZPL) will proceed with just five clubs this year and without representation from the Great Lakes or Manning.
The zone made overtures to Manning and Great Lakes clubs to join the ZPL at a meeting earlier this week.
However, zone president, Lance Fletcher said the majority of clubs would prefer to stay in the Southern League for one more season.
He said the clubs would have a strong under 18 component in their senior team this year and they felt they would be better staying in the local competition, at least for 2023.
However, Mr Fletcher is confident the south will have teams in the two grade ZPL in the future.
The five ZPL clubs are Port Saints, Port United, Camden Haven, Macleay Valley and Kempsey Saints.
A sixth, Port Macquarie-based Iona, withdrew this week citing a lack of players to fill two grades.
Football Mid North Coast is resurrecting the ZPL this year following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League last November when North Coast Football clubs withdrew support.
Meanwhile, Southern United will continue preparation for the Newcastle League 2 season with a trial against Camden Haven planned for Saturday at Forster.
The Ospreys' first game in the competition-proper will be against Greta-Branxton FC Wildcats, on Saturday, April 15 at Greta.
In Northern NSW Women's Premier League, Mid Coast will host Warners Bay on Sunday at the Taree Zone Field.
The Middies lost to Charlestown Azzurri 6-3 last weekend in Newcastle.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
