North Tuncurry land rezoned for 2100 dwelling development

The State government's North Tuncurry Urban Release Area proposal has been finalised with 615 hectares of Crown land rezoned to allow the Landcom North Tuncurry development to go ahead.
And, to enable construction of the 2100-dwelling project, a State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) has amended the Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014 .
At the MidCoast Council March ordinary meeting, councillors Dheera Smith and Peter Epov both said they were concerned over the timing of the gazettal of the land,.
The councillors said they were "disappointed" the decision had been rushed through just before the government had been placed into caretaker mode prior to the March 25 State election.
"We were all quite surprised that it was gazetted so quickly," Cr Epov said.
"We were also aware the week before it was gazetted that a number of issues had not been resolved with our staff at that time," he said.
"The maps, as I understood at the time, had not been finalised.
"So it was rushed through."
Cr Smith also spoke to her concerns about flooding, biodiversity, maintenance of infrastructure and who would pay for that, and levels of affordable housing.
Her notice of motion to council at the meeting requested MidCoast Council advocate to Landcom to provide 30 per cent affordable housing.
On Landcom's website it says up up to 10 per cent affordable housing will be included in the development. In the SEPP it states "the development will result in at least 10 per cent of the total number of dwellings being used for affordable housing."
Further, the notice of motion requested Landcom provide a definition of affordable housing, because "affordable housing is a very broad topic," Cr Jeremy Miller said.
The Affordable Housing clause in the SEPP Amendment Great Lakes 2023 states: "The objective of this clause is to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, liveable housing and diverse housing for very low, low and moderate income earning households in North Tuncurry ..." and that the affordable housing will be managed by a registered community housing provider.
While most councillors agreed the notice of motion was a positive motion, Troy Fowler was concerned it inferred the development was a negative and that "the majority of the community was against it".
"I would beg to differ and say the majority of the community before this have been waiting decades for this to happen," Cr Fowler said.
"A lot of the businesses in Tuncurry definitely want approval of this as it will actually bring financial stability to (Tuncurry)," he said.
Katheryn Stinson and Cr Miller both said they thought it was a good motion, however that did not mean they were anti-development.
"We're in a housing shortage, we're in a housing crisis ... so I am very supportive of this motion," Cr Stinson said.
Cr Miller said: " I agree that this is a very positive motion.
"I think this is a motion that backs the development; it's just wanting to see the development is done right.
"North Tuncurry is a very important development; we want to see it take place but we want to see it done properly ... this is one of those once-in-a-generation opportunities, so if we rush things through and muck it up now then we're going to be paying for it for generations."
The notice of motion was passed unanimously by all councillors present.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
