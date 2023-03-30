Great Lakes Advocate
Hawks will play Dudley Magpies at Dudley tomorrow Saturday, April 1

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 31 2023 - 7:00am
Lucy Pither is playing in the centres for Newcastle's Tarsha Gale Cup side.
FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will play a second rugby league trial game tomorrow, Saturday, April 1 when they tackle Dudley Magpies at Dudley.

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

