FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will play a second rugby league trial game tomorrow, Saturday, April 1 when they tackle Dudley Magpies at Dudley.
The game will kick-off at 3pm.
Forster, under new coach Jack Bolt, played Corrimal at the Harry Elliott Oval a fortnight ago.
The Hawks will meet Wingham at Wingham in the opening round of the Group Three season on Sunday, April 30 and play Port Sharks at Tuncurry the following weekend.
Meanwhile, Forster's Lucy Pither has made her debut for the Newcastle Knights in the Tarsha Gale Cup under 19 women's competition.
The 17-year-old centre has a win and a loss from the two matches to her credit, playing in the side that downed St George but lost to competition leaders Roosters Indigenous Academy last Saturday at Kurri.
The Knights are third on the ladder and meet Manly at Raymond Terrace on Saturday in the final competition round, kicking off at 1.50pm.
