MidCoast Council manages 34 cemeteries across its vast region which stretches for more than 10,000 square kilometres.
Council staff is reaching out to members of the community for help, inviting feedback to help prepare a Cemetery Strategy, policy and guidelines.
It's important to plan to meet future demand from a growing and ageing population, a council spokesperson says.
"The strategy will ensure cemetery operations meet changing NSW regulatory requirements and will provide consistency across the Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester areas."
Council has engaged Locale Consulting to undertake the project on its behalf.
Locale has significant experience in cemetery planning projects.
The consultation will consider a range of issues and opportunities.
Site-specific constraints, maintenance needs, fees and charges, burial and memorial options will be considered.
To provide feedback on these issues, complete Locale's community survey at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/cemeteries-strategy.
Locale will also meet with interest groups to better understand the issues and opportunities that exist.
These include industry groups, the National Trust, heritage and cemetery groups, council staff and committees.
Head to the above link for more information on the project.
Complete the survey before the consultation ends on Sunday, May 14.
