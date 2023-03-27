Great Lakes Advocate
Swimming NSW Junior State titles, Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

By Faye Rowles
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 10:30am
Forster representatives, Liam and Hamish. Picture Forster Aquatic Swim Club Facebook page.
Twenty-nine potential Commonwealth and Olympic games swimmers from 13 Swimming North Coast clubs travelled to Sydney on the weekend, March 25-26, for the Swimming NSW Junior State championships.

