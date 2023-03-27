Twenty-nine potential Commonwealth and Olympic games swimmers from 13 Swimming North Coast clubs travelled to Sydney on the weekend, March 25-26, for the Swimming NSW Junior State championships.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, the swimmers, aged from 9-13 years, entered 83 individual events and two relays
The most outstanding swimmer was 10-year-old Thomas McCormack from Casino, who won two gold, two bronze and had four top 10 swims.
He was first in the 100 metres breast-stroke and first in the 50 metres breast-stroke, was third in the 200 metres medley and 50 metres freestyle.
The youngster then followed up with a fourth in the 50 metres backstroke, fifth in the 100 metres freestyle, seventh in the 100 metres backstroke and ninth in the 50 metres butterfly.
Also gaining a top 10 placing were:
Freya Meade, Maclean Manta Rays, 12 years 50 metre butterfly, 4; 50 metre butterfly, 6; 50 metre freestyle, 7; 100 metre breast-stroke, 8.
Wyatt Stevens, Sawtell, 11 years 100m breast-stroke, 8; 200m breast-stroke, 8.
Amaya Cross, Taree 12 years 50m breast-stroke, 8; 100m breast-stroke, 10.
Zoe Lawrence, Wauchope, 10 years 50m breast-stroke, 8; 100m breast-stroke, 10.
Coco Becker, Coffs Harbour, 11 years 50m butterfly, 10.
Mitchell Hornick, Kempsey, 13 years 100m backstroke, 10.
Forster results:
Hamish Carmichael, 12 years 50 metres breast-stroke, 22.
Liam Fletcher, 11 years 50m butterfly, 41; 50m freestyle, 36.
Liam came close to his PB in both events, while Hamish went sub 40 seconds for the first time in his breast-stroke event.
