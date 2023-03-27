THE carnage continued in the Zone 11 bowls open singles with more favourites biting the dust. Giant killer Heath Maguire (Forster) has claimed another scalp. After accounting for Clinton Doust last week, he backed it up with a 25-19 win over Jason Aurisch (Tuncurry).
Les Morrison (Leagues) has continued his good form with a 25-21 win over Martin Gosper (Forster). Greg Harrison (Tuncurry) scraped home over Keedon Maguire (Forster) by the narrowest of margins, 25-24.
Steve Harris (Tuncurry) accounted for Shane Reed (Bulahdelah) 24-11. In the semi-finals it will be Forster v Leagues while the two Tuncurry players face off in the other.
Seniors quarter-finals were also played at Harrington and from what I have been told was an excellent green.
Grant McKirdy (Sporties) defeated Gregory Kirkham (Bulahdelah) 25-8, Errol Ruprecht (West) was too good for Robert Austin (Leagues) 25-15 while in the battle of Forster, Terrence Rowe was victorious over Kevin Robinson 25-23. Evergreen George McCartney (Sporties) snuck over the line against Dave Richardson (Tuncurry)) 25-23.
Wet weather has forced the postponement of the reserve with games to be played at Sporties next Sunday (April 2).
Pennants
RAIN disrupted some pennant play last weekend in what would have been the halfway point of the season.
Grade 2: No disruptions here, and Forster continued on their winning way, and now lead Gloucester by 11 points.
Grade 3: Tuncurry v Forster washed out, but this did not impact Taree Leagues as they had a 10-0 win over Pacific Palms and have a comfortable lead at the top.
Grade 4: Bulahdelah v Wingham washed out. Leaders Forster suffered a 10-0 loss to Harrington, and while still in the lead, Wingham in third place have the game in hand, which could make the difference.
Grade 5: Forster v Tuncurry washed out. Taree Railway are the leaders on 30 points, but Forster and Sporties (29) and Tuncurry (28.5) are breathing down their neck, with Forster and Tuncurry still having a game to play.
Grade 6: Tuncurry v Harrington and Forster A v Lansdowne washed out. Harrington and Forster B are level on 37.5 points. However, Harrington with a game in hand would be the probable leaders at this stage.
Grade 7.1: Forster B v Old Bar A washed out. Wingham are our leaders on 39 points, followed by Taree Leagues on 31.5 and Old Bar A, with a game in hand, not out of it on 28.5.
