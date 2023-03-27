Forster library closure

Forster library has been forced to close temporarily following significant water damage sustained during Saturday's storm.
MidCoast Council and library staff have begun repairing the site.
The repair works are expected to take approximately one week to complete due to the large amount of damage and further wet weather predicted.
"We are disheartened to say that a significant amount of library stock has been severely water damaged. At first assessment we anticipate thousands of dollars' worth of non-fiction books have been soaked like sponges," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
Temporary library service arrangements are in place while the library is closed.
A pop-up library service will operate from 10am-1pm tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28 until Saturday, April 1 in the MidCoast Assist Ageing Services lobby.
Staff will be available to assist customers to make and collect holds, access a click and collect service, and browse new books.
"The library team is extremely grateful to the MidCoast Assist team for opening up their doors at short notice," Mr Mills said.
We are disheartened to say that a significant amount of library stock has been severely water damaged. At first assessment we anticipate thousands of dollars' worth of non-fiction books have been soaked like sponges.- MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills
"We appreciate the community's support at this time."
Specific item reservations and requests for the click and collect service can be made online, or by calling the library on 7955 7001.
Library customers can return items to Forster library after hours return chute 24 hours a day.
MidCoast Assist will host the regular Tuesday's children's programs at the pop-up library location.
Families who normally attend the Wednesday session are invited to join the Tuesday session.
All Forster library programs for Wednesday through to Saturday will be postponed or moved to another branch.
Please check the library's website for further updates: https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.