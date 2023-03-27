Forster library closure

Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council has temporarily close the branch following Saturdays heavy rain

Updated March 27 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:46pm
Forster library has been forced to close temporarily following significant water damage sustained during Saturday's storm.

