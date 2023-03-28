Great Lakes Advocate
Black Head Surf Club youngsters compete in the Australian Youth Championships

By Mick McDonald
March 29 2023 - 7:00am
Black Head's Miley Cox, Bronte Kippax, Ella Pegrum and Ash Pegrum at the Australian Youth Championships in Perth.
BLACK Head Surf Club's Miley Cox, Ella Pegrum, Ash Pegrum and Bronte Kippax flew to Perth for the Australian Youth Championships last Friday, competed on Saturday and Sunday before flying back on Sunday night.

