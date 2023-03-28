BLACK Head Surf Club's Miley Cox, Ella Pegrum, Ash Pegrum and Bronte Kippax flew to Perth for the Australian Youth Championships last Friday, competed on Saturday and Sunday before flying back on Sunday night.
The quartette had an exhausting program of events in the under 13, 14 and 13-14 age categories.
"They basically did a full water program, they were racing every 35 minutes,'' coach, Marty Cowper said.
"They had to get through heats, quarters, semis and finals.''
While they didn't return with medals, Cowper said the results were extraordinary.
Miley was finalist in the 13-14 years cameron relay and a a semi-finalist in the under 14 surf swim, iron, 13-14 surf teams and board rescue.
Ella made finals of the 13s surf swim, board, iron, 13-14 cameron relay board relay and a semi-final in the 13-14 surf teams and board rescue.
Ash was a five-time finalist in the 13s surf swim, board, iron, 13-14 cameron relay and board relay and a semi-finalist in the 13-14 surf teams.
Bronte made the final of the 13-14 board relay and cameron relay and semi-finals of the 13 surf swim, 13-14 surf teams and 13-14 board rescue. She was also sixth in the beach run.
"They were bloody tired at the end of it...and no wonder,'' Cowper said.
"They'd never even been on a plane before, and they were all pretty excited when they got home.''
The championship was held at Scarborough Beach in what Cowper described as 'dead flat' conditions.
This was their first Aussie titles - now they're used to the level of competition and the speed. We'll be ready for next year on the Gold Coast.- Marty Cowper
Bronte and the Pegrum twins are the NSW under 13 champions in the board relay.
"They finished fifth in the Aussies and weren't that far off a medal in the 13-14 division,'' Cowper said.
"Because it included under 14s the race was conducted using long boards and this is the first race they've ever done on of them.''
Cowper said the girls did some training on the long board during the winter in anticipation of competing on them in some events this season.
"That paid off.
"The longer board is harder to handle, especially for young kids, they're massive,'' he said.
Cowper added the girls were already looking to next season.
He said they'll be better for the experience gained at the Nationals.
"This was their first Aussie titles - now they're used to the level of competition and the speed. We'll be ready for next year on the Gold Coast,'' he said.
He said his squad would now have a 10 week break before training starts in preparation for next summer.
First major event for club members will be the Coolangatta Gold in September.
Black Head's Izaac Boag is in Perth for the senior championships, where he contests the under 17 division.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.