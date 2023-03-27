The weekend was a busy couple of days for Mid-Coast emergency services personnel.
But, not on the ground, but in the classroom where they honed their vital lifesaving skills.
NSW Surf Life Saving conducted a Silver Medallion Aquatic Rescue (SMAR) course at Black Head Surf Club for Lower North Coast branch members from Friday through to Sunday.
The course provided participants with the skills and knowledge to take part in search and rescue operations.
Course learning outcomes included recognising when a rescue response was required, preparing for search and rescue operations, performing complex patient rescues, including search and rescue of a missing person, advanced water entry, retrieving submerged objects and on-land night search operation.
The SMAR course is designed for those surf life savers who have, or wish to improve, their respective competencies as members of club and branch emergency call out teams in scenarios such as the dramatic cliff base rescue at Black Head last week.
On Saturday the branch invited members of fellow Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) emergency services volunteers to attend a helicopter operations workshop.
Participants included members of Surf Life Saving NSW and Mid Coast State Emergency Service (SES) units from Forster-Pacific Palms, Wingham, and Harrington, along with Rural Fire Service Green Point, Pacific Palms, Forster, Coomba Park and Diamond Beach branches.
The workshop was led by Westpac Helicopter Northern NSW training and checking aircrew officer, Kris Larkin.
This service provides a vital 24/7 aeromedical search and rescue service for the 1.5 million people living between the Hawkesbury River to the Queensland border.
In particular, Larkin presented information on the role and function of Westpac the helicopters, equipment and capabilities of the service, including the skills of the doctors, paramedics, and flight crew.
The seminar included what the rescue helicopter crews require from emergency service personnel on the ground in circumstances which require a collaborative operation.
This included communication channels, positioning of watercraft to maximise safety and patient transfer, terrestrial landing area needs, and support to crew and compliance with their instructions when moving around the helicopter.
Larkin added there were three levels of emergency assistance provided by Westpac Helicopter-Northern NSW:
The Northern NSW region is serviced by four AgustaWestland 139 helicopters which operate from three bases, Newcastle, Tamworth and Lismore.
Each helicopter was easily recognised in the air as it sports the same iconic red and yellow colour scheme which is familiar on the flags at patrol beaches.
The AW139 is a medium-sized twin-engine multi-role helicopter with a cruise speed of 250km/h and a maximum range of about 1000 kilometres.
Without considering the initial purchase price in excess of $10million per helicopter, the AW139s running costs are $1000 per hour in fuel, $1000 per hour to run the engines, $1500 for the airframe and $500 for avionics, giving a total of $4000 per hour.
This does not include administration, air crew and medical staff expenses.
The Northern NSW service conducts about 1500 missions each year which, for the fleet of four helicopters, incurs an annual operating cost of about $40 million to keep the helicopters and crews ready to respond when needed.
About $12 million of the cost is raised through sponsorships, volunteers, support group activities, events and partnerships with the community.
The Westpac Bank has been the naming rights sponsor since 1975 with the establishment of the Westpac Hunter service.
The New England/North-West service began in 2000 and operations began from Lismore in April 2017.
The remainder is funded through contracts with NSW Health and NSW Ambulance.
