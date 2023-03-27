Following a warning that of widespread thunderstorms across the State, including a large area of the Mid-Coast region, NSW SES has advised residents to be prepared.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises severe thunderstorms over central parts of NSW will become more widespread this afternoon, particularly over the Hunter and Mid North Coast districts, bringing a chance of heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail.
Monitor http://bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ for weather warnings and listen to your local radio station.
NSW SES advises to prepare for storms by:
Visit bit.ly/42sGLDI for information on how to prepare for storms.
The thunderstorm forecast is valid until midnight Monday, March 27.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
