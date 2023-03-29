"WE'LL be there trying our heart out.''
So said Tuncurry-based trainer, Terry Evans on the eve of Sir Ravanelli's start in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships to be raced at Randwick on Saturday.
Sir Ravanelli secured a place in the 1400 metre event when winning the Mid North Coast Qualifying Heat at Tuncurry on Sunday, February 12, also over the 1400m journey. This was also the first time the qualifier had been held at Tuncurry. The championships consists of a series of seven races, each held at a club representing one racing region in NSW.
"We're ready to go,'' Evans said.
Evans said Sit Ravanelli was primed for a big race.
"We've just been ticking him over at the track (since winning the qualifier),'' he said,
"He won a trial at Taree. We've been keeping him fresh down at the beach, just like we did after his Port Macquarie run before the championship qualifier.
"He was nice and fresh and settled for the qualifier. We planned it that way to make sure he was ready.''
Darryl 'Digger' McLennan, who steered Sir Ravanelli to the February 12 win, will have the sit again on Saturday.
Evans wouldn't nominate a horse he believed would be the hardest to beat.
"They're all going to be hard,'' he said.
"We're just worried about our fella, making sure he's right and fit. We'll worry about the others on Saturday.''
Evans and Sir Ravanelli will head to Sydney early on Friday morning. Evans and Sir Ravanelli's connections will head to a cocktail party conducted by Racing NSW that evening. He assured the travel doesn't bother Sir Ravanalli.
"They're all pretty used to travelling these days, they're on and off the float all the time. He came from New Zealand on a plane, so he knows all about travel,'' he said.
Evans agreed just making the final rates among the highlights of his career.
"This is the biggest event for all country trainers nowadays,'' he said.
He added the Great Lakes community, even those not interested in racing, have offered support.
"We've received a lot of messages and emails and whatever from different sources. It's good to have one from Tuncurry competing,'' he said.
Evans is confident the qualifying race will be back at Tuncurry next year following the success of the February meeting.
"You'd think so,'' he replied.
"It's such a good track to race on and everyone gets a chance.''
Earlier this week Sir Ravanelli was rated a $15 chance.
"We got $71 before Tuncurry,'' Evans said.
"That's how confident we were of making it.''
