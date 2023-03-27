Great Lakes Advocate
Nine-year-old tries his skills at sports ground surfing

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
Picture Phil Wilkins.
Picture Phil Wilkins.

As the skies opened, drenching the Great Lakes on Saturday, and sporting fixtures were cancelled one youngster took advantage of a rain soaked Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry to try his hand at 'surfing the sportsground'.

