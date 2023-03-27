As the skies opened, drenching the Great Lakes on Saturday, and sporting fixtures were cancelled one youngster took advantage of a rain soaked Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry to try his hand at 'surfing the sportsground'.
The nine-year-old was snapped by the Great Lakes Advocate's rugby correspondent, Phil Wilkins just after noon.
Phil, who was on-ground to cover the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins play a trial match against Cooks Hill (Newcastle). The women's tea, was due to meet up with Manning River.
"The rain continued on and off at the ground until mid-afternoon when it was decided to abandon the whole show," Phil said.
"Once again, we have to thank Steve Brommy for his foresight and wisdom in insisting the clubhouse be built.
"Now, we can just be thankful."
The rain didn't deter players getting together following the cancellation for a couple of beers.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.