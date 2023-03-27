Letter: The value of native forests

With respect to Mr Carter and the Buladehlah Chamber of Commerce (GLA March 1, 2023 Buladehlah Chamber of Commerce fears a ban on logging in Bulga forest could sound the death knell for local timber industry) I think they should be petitioning both council and State Government for a transition package to secure alternative and sustainable employment for affected workers in Buladehlah.
When defending State native forest logging operations Mr Carter forgot to mention the elephant in the room. That is: remaining Native State Forests are of greater economic and social value to us left standing.
We face a climate emergency and must reduce carbon emissions. Native State Forests are one of our State Government's cheapest options for carbon abatement. Forest values increase with age and should be left to regenerate, not harvested every 30 years.
This region's Native State Forests could enhance our environmental and recreational opportunity well into the future - but only if they are left standing.
