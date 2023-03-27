Great Lakes Advocate
Letter: The value of native forests

By Gina Godwin
Updated March 27 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
Shutterstock picture

With respect to Mr Carter and the Buladehlah Chamber of Commerce (GLA March 1, 2023 Buladehlah Chamber of Commerce fears a ban on logging in Bulga forest could sound the death knell for local timber industry) I think they should be petitioning both council and State Government for a transition package to secure alternative and sustainable employment for affected workers in Buladehlah.

