Five new bores to be drilled at Nabiac Borefield

A contract to drill five new bores at the Nabiac Borefield as been awarded to Water Resources Drilling Pty Ltd.
The recommendation to MidCoast Council councillors at the March ordinary meeting was not to put it out to open tender as a better outcome 'was unlikely to have been achieved by open tendering'.
Councillors voted unanimously to adopt the recommendation.
"Extensions done will allow us a lot more agility in the water space in times of drought," Dheera Smith said.
The five new raw water extraction bores will increase the volume of water extracted from the Nabiac Water Supply Aquifer, the report to council said.
"In terms of clarification, drilling the extra five holes doesn't mean that we're going to be drawing more water out of the borefields," Paul Sandilands.
"What it will allow in emergency times is more water, but during normal times it will allow the borefield to be rotated in terms of demanding supply, which will help to preserve the bore field a lot better," Cr Sandilands said.
Expanding the borefield is part of MidCoast Council's drought response strategy and aims to increase the region's water security, increasing the capacity of the Nabiac Water Treatment Plant from 12 megalitres a day to 18ML/d
The expansion of the Nabiac Borefield project is funded with $1,470,000 through the Federal government's response to drought security.
Council will fund the remaining balance.
The contract awarded to Water Resources Drilling Pty Ltd is for $519,453, allowing for minor adjustments in finalisation of the contract.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.