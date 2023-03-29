Hammett added her name to the leaders at eight-under with an eagle from 25 feet at the par-5 15th and then, as light rain began to fall, and darkness began to descend, took the outright lead with a birdie from 10 feet at the par-3 16th. Yet more drama was to follow. Hammett's chip shot from the left of the green on 17 travelled through to the opposite side on her way to a double bogey, and then Kobori's ball rolled off the tee just before she made contact on the final hole of the championship.

