Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

New Zealand golfer wins Women's NSW Open at Tuncurry

By Kass Rogan
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealander Momoka Kobori is all smiles after her dramatic win in the Women's NSW Open at Tuncurry.

A CLUTCH par putt on the final hole of regulation and then on the first hole of the sudden-death playoff secured Kiwi golfer Momoka Kobori a dramatic victory at the Women's NSW Open at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.