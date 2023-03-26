Great Lakes Advocate
Nsw Election

Photos, videos from around the polling booths in Port Stephens, results in the 2023 state election

Sage Swinton
Alanna Tomazin
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Sage Swinton, Alanna Tomazin, and Ellie-Marie Watts
· March 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Labor incumbent Kate Washington stormed to victory in Port Stephens on Saturday, taking her seat out of marginal territory to a 20-point advantage after a huge 15-point swing against Liberal candidate Nathan Errington.

Local News

