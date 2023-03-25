UPDATE: 9.30pm
Tanya Thompson continues to hold her lead increasing her margin slightly to 43.64 per cent with 9926 formal votes.
Jason Bendal's lead has dropped slightly to 18.22 per cent or 4144 votes, ahead of Mark Vanstone with 4083 votes for 17.95 per cent.
In the lower part of the Mid-Coast region, Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington stormed to victory taking her seat out of marginal territory to a 20-point advantage after a huge 15-point swing against Liberal candidate, Nathan Errington.
Port Stephens was held by the Liberals until as recently as 2015.
EARLIER:
Myall Lakes Nationals Candidate, Tanya Thompson is holding a steady lead in early counting in her bid to take a seat in the NSW Parliament with 43.11 per cent of votes.
In early counting, Ms Thompson is well ahead of her nearest rival, Independent, Jason Bendall who has gathered 19.31 per cent or 1954 of votes, while Labor's Mark Vanstone has received 17.1 percent or 1737 votes at 8pm this evening, Saturday, March 25.
Ms Thompson has won all the booths listed in the first two hours of counting after polls closed at 6pm.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
