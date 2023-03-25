Election results for the seat of Myall Lakes will be a bitter sweet moment for both the Labor candidate, Mark Vanstone and The Nationals' Tanya Thompson.
While Labour has managed to be returned to govern NSW following 12 years in the wilderness, Mr Vanstone has been resoundingly thumped by the incoming Nationals candidate, Tanya Thompson.
An elated Ms Thompson said she was excited and looking forward to representing the people of Myall Lakes and promised to ensure the elected Labor government would honour its promises made during the campaign of addressing housing, health, cost of living and roads.
"I am grateful to the community for getting behind me; I am in a bit of shock," she said.
"But, I can't wait to get into it."
Ms Thompson said her office door would always be open and invited the community to speak with her about matters they were concerned with.
"If you don't tell me, then I won't know."
Congratulations to the new Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, Mr Vanstone said on Saturday night, March 25.
"The communities have endorsed her and I wish her well and trust she will advocate strongly in securing all the commitments made during her campaign and the incoming NSW Labor Government will work diligently to improve the lives and expectations of all residents of our community," he said.
At the close of counting on Saturday night, Mr Vanstone had secured 4802 or 18.11 per cent of votes well behind Ms Thompson, who received 12,005 and 45.2 per cent of votes.
A total of 26,523 votes have been counted.
I am especially grateful to the people of Bulahdelah for their support.- Independent candidate, Jason Bendall
Voting resumes tomorrow, Monday, March 27.
Congratulations also were extended from Independent, Jason Bendall, who at the close of counting had secured 4711 or 17.76 per cent of votes.
"I want to congratulate Tanya Thompson for her impressive result, which has come in incredibly trying circumstances. I wish her well, and encourage our community to get behind our new local member," Dr Bendall said.
"I am especially grateful to the people of Bulahdelah for their support.
"The historic results there show that the closure of their hospital and aged care facility has severely wounded the community, and establishing a new MPS (multi-purpose service) must be a key priority for the new Minns Government."
Dr Bendall made a striking impression on the Bulahdelah community securing 268 votes, 20 short of Ms Thompson's.
"To have about one in five people in our community vote for me is incredibly humbling," Dr Bendall said.
"I'm proud of what my campaign team has achieved and the issues we have been able to raise," he said.
I'm grateful to all that supported my campaign and now look forward to returning to my roles at Manning Base Hospital and with the NSW Ambulance Service."
Keys Manley, who ran for the Legalise Cannabis Party took 2799 votes, followed by The Greens' Eleanor Spence with 1536, and Maree McDonald-Pritchard with 670 votes.
