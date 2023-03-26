A covered equestrian facility has been placed at the top of a wish list of suggestions for Nabiac and Bulahdelah showgrounds following a public exhibition of MidCoast Council Plans of Management (PoMs) of the grounds
Of the 32 submissions received by council during the 28-day exhibition period 15 supported a facility to better meet the needs of existing horse-based activities at either site.
The Mid-Coast region does not have a covered equestrian facility.
PoMs for the showgrounds, put forward by recreation and open space planner, Neal Ames at a council ordinary meeting, was unanimously supported by councillors.
The plans were developed in consultation with key community stakeholders, to provide council and the community with a long-term strategic vision for the management of these recreational facilities.
Mr Ames explained there were few indoor equestrian facilities in Australia.
He said the facility would be along the lines of a was a large freestanding roof, covering a specialist horse surface.
The facility would not include any amenity facilities and was purely the roof and surface, he said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
