Tea Gardens Lions Club has asked MidCoast Council for a parcel of land where it can build a much needed storage shed.
The club stores a stage and two barbecue trailers in a 12 metre shipping container at the one-time tip site.
Addressing the March monthly meeting public forum, member, Peter Webb told councillors the container was old, leaked, had an uneven floor, while the doors were difficult to open and close.
Mr Webb said since January 2022 the Lions Club has been liaising with council officers in an attempt to find suitable community land to build a storage shed on.
However, all nine sites put forward have been rejected for various reasons.
The club has identified a parcel of council land they deem would be a perfect location.
Mr Webb said Lions Club members would build the shed and there no electricity or water would be required on-site as the shed would only be required for storage.
Without the volunteering and the commitment of service club members, our region doesn't benefit.- Cr Katheryn Stinson
If, at some stage, the Lions Club would no longer need the shed or ceases to exist, the shed would be handed over to council, he said
Councillors Peter Howard and Katheryn Stinson put forward a notice of motion that a report be prepared and brought back to councillors .
The report is to explore the possible options of identifying any council or community land that could be long term leased to the Lions Club for the purpose of the club building its own shed, or identifying any existing council sheds the club could lease for storage.
"The Lions Club, like any other service club, are the backbone of our community," Cr Stinson said.
"Without the volunteering and the commitment of service club members, our region doesn't benefit," she said.
"So reading through the correspondence, the frustration about them finding a suitable location to have a shed became loud and clear.
"It's at this level, after 12 months of frustration, that I have stepped in with Cr Peter Howard to ask for a report to come back to council now."
The notice of motion was carried unanimously and a report would be prepared for a future meeting.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
