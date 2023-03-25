Nita Reed OAM is remembered as champion for kidney dialysis in the Manning

Nita Reed died at Storm Village on Monday, January 23.
Nita was born on August 28, 1926 and lived 96 years. She was the youngest daughter of Edwin and Ethel May Robinson and the much loved sister to Robine and Marion.
As a young girl she lived on a dairy farm at Glenwarrin and life was tough. The three girls thought nothing of helping milk 60 cows by hand, turn the separator and pick up and carry a 10 gallon can of milk to feed the calves.
In 1946 she married Keith Reed and soon after had five children: Graham, Raymond, Bill, Janelle and Wayne. Sadly, three sons died from cancer. Bill in 2007, Raymond in 2013 and Wayne 2022.
Prior to the death of her three sons, Keith died in 2005.
When Keith suffered kidney failure and needed dialysis he retired from work and Nita became his carer.
Although Nita was not a trained nurse, she had the responsibility to give Keith dialysis three times a week at home. The only other option at the time was to travel down to Newcastle three times a week.
Thinking this was just not good enough, Nita worked tirelessly to create the first and only community-operated dialysis centre in Australia, the Nita Reed Community Dialysis Centre.
She formed the Mid North Coast Kidney Association and raised funds through the operation of Taree's Hub Markets, raffles, and chasing funding.
Enough money was raised to purchase a house in Chatham, and in 1997 the Nita Reed Dialysis Centre was born.
In 2005, the year of Keith's death, Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) took over operation of the dialysis centre.
In 2014, HNELHD made the decision to close the community dialysis centre in Chatham and move the dialysis chairs to Forster Private Hospital, a decision that Nita was disgusted by.
A renal dialysis unit was opened at Manning Base Hospital in 2018, and the unit was named in her honour. Nita was present for the official opening and cut the ribbon.
Nita was also involved with the Blind Society, Missionary Society, SRE, her church, prayer meetings and more. She wanted to help those she could and had a willing team behind her.
Nita often said that without Keith and her friends she could not achieve what they did.
Nita was awarded an OAM (Order of Australia Medal) in the 1998 Queen's Birthday Honours List in recognition of her work for the community.
In 2012, Nita moved from her home in Chatham Avenue to Storm Retirement Village.
This was a happy time for Nita with her many friends, including her sisters Marion and Robine and other women from the Free Presbyterian Church in residence.
Nita lived at Storm for almost 11 years and during that time there were changes...Storm became Anglican Care. The staff changed and Nita became a little unsettled. Still she had a voice and helped bring about a better menu for meals.
Nita is survived by son Graham, daughter Janelle and their families.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.