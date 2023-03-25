In the late 1950s my dad purchased an Ampol petrol station at 856 Princes Highway (corner of Wentworth Street) Tempe.
In those days it was just three petrol bowsers mounted outside the shop, on the street (Princes Highway), with the workshop out the back.
I remember how frustrated my mum would become as the mechanics with their grease covered boots walked from the shop to the workshop through the living accommodation which was behind the shop.
The Department of Labour & Industry enforced closures of service stations on Christmas Day and Good Friday.
Dad stayed open and queues of cars would form stretching for hundreds of metres up the highway waiting for petrol.
He copped his fair share of fines for disobeying the rules.
The modern service station is a totally different scenario.
A highly controlled environment, and emphasis on safety.
We are now seeing a gradual move to electric charging stations to cater for the ever growing number of electric vehicles.
Across Wentworth Street was the local police station.
A one person operation in those days, staffed by Bruce Gould (the father of rugby league identity Phil Gould)
As I said earlier how things have changed, but memories remain.
The photo sees my cousin Barry Collerson with his MG fuelling up. Barry was rated in the top twenty racing drivers in Australia at that time with his Repco Brabham race car.
