Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
March 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Collerson fills up his MG. Barry was rated in the top 20 racing drivers in Australia at that time with his Repco Brabham race car. Picture supplied.

In the late 1950s my dad purchased an Ampol petrol station at 856 Princes Highway (corner of Wentworth Street) Tempe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.