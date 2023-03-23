Great Lakes Advocate
Nsw Election

More than 25 per cent of eligible voters across the Myall Lakes electorate have already cast their ballot.

By Newsroom
March 23 2023 - 6:00pm
A quarter of eligible voters in the Myall Lakes electorate have already voted in the NSW election, the highest pre-poll rates in the State.

