A quarter of eligible voters in the Myall Lakes electorate have already voted in the NSW election, the highest pre-poll rates in the State.
Latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that as of lunchtime today, Thursday, March 23, 25.78 per cent of eligible voters across the Myall Lakes electorate have already cast their ballot.
The electorate which has seen the second highest rate of pre-polling to date is Bega with 24.89 per cent.
Already 400 postal votes have been returned and 15,412 residents have attended an early voting centres.
The electorate has 61,333 eligible voters.
At the other end of the scale, the Wahroonga electorate, on Sydney's North Shore, has had just 10.39 per cent lodge an early vote.
Pre-poll voting opened last Friday, March 18, and early voting stations remain open until 6pm this Friday, March 24.
On election day, Saturday, March 25, polling booths will be open from 8am until 6pm.
Across the State more than 883,200 people have already cast their vote early while a record number of postal vote applications have been received ahead of the election.
The NSW Electoral Commission has sent out 540,208 postal voting packs to eligible electors across NSW, Australia and overseas.
NSW Electoral Commissioner, John Schmidt said many voters across NSW had planned how they would vote ahead of election day and could still vote early if eligible.
"Voting centres are open across NSW for people who are eligible to vote early," Mr Schmidt said.
Voting closes at 6pm on Saturday, March 25. Penalties apply for failing to vote.- NSW Electoral Commissioner, John Schmidt
"Voters can check our website for centre locations and opening times," he said.
"For electors planning to vote on election day Saturday, 25 March, we'll have around 2000 voting centres open across NSW from 8am to 6pm."
Voters can find their nearest voting centre and candidates using the Find my electorate tool on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Mr Schmidt said there was information on the NSW Electoral Commission website about voting for the first time and assistance available to voters at voting centres as well as information in 27 languages including Auslan.
"Support is available for electors, and I encourage voters to access the many services available."
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing and/or have a speech impairment, please contact us through the National Relay Service.
"If you need an interpreter, please call TIS National on 131 450 and ask them to call us on 1300 135 736."
Mr Schmidt said voting at the NSW State election was compulsory for people enrolled in NSW.
"Voting closes at 6pm on Saturday, March 25. Penalties apply for failing to vote," he said.
Postal vote applications have closed.
To be counted, postal votes must be completed by 6pm on election day and received by the NSW Electoral Commission no later than 6pm on Thursday, April 6.
Final results for the 2023 NSW State election cannot be confirmed until all votes have been counted.
Counting and results
Counting progress will be available live through the Virtual Tally Room on the NSW Electoral Commission's website after 6pm on election night until counting is completed. Information about how votes are counted in state elections is available on our website.
Count timeline
For more information about counting and results, you can view the recording of our webinar on the topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQLvq27LnVw
For more information about the 2023 NSW State election, go to elections.nsw.gov.au or call 1300 135 736.
