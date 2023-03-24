Great Lakes Advocate
Local sporting stars compete in the NSW Little Athletics State Championships

By Lee McDonald
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:00pm
Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club members, Jasmine Lette, Ella McDonald, Lousia Whight, and Jayden McDonald, travelled to Sydney last week to compete in the State championships. Picture supplied.

Eight young competitors from Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club converged on the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre last weekend for the NSW Little Athletics State Championships.

