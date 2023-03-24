Eight young competitors from Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club converged on the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre last weekend for the NSW Little Athletics State Championships.
They joined hundreds of athletes from across the State, competing over two days in stifling conditions with temperatures soaring into the mid to high 30s.
While Forster Tuncurry may be small in numbers compared to some of the Sydney-based clubs, it proved to be big in talent with two members running away with gold medals.
Ella McDonald claimed gold in the under 11 years female high jump,
Ella got away to a great start with a PB for a height of 1.2m to snatch gold from the reigning first and third ranked National high jumper and previous State champion.
Unfortunately, due to time constraints imposed by the officials she was unable to continue on and better that mark.
Competing in the under 13 multi class category, Jasmine Lette also excelled with a gold medal in the 100m, silver in the 200m shot putt and discus.
Additional results:
For a lot of these athletes this was their first State championships.
Their ability to rise to the occasion and more importantly sportsmanship and team support was evident to see and they are fine ambassadors for the Forster Tuncurry area.
