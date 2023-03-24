Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Rural Australians for Refugees

March 24 2023 - 6:00pm
A previous Palm Sunday rally. Picture supplied.

It is important to acknowledge asylum seekers are not illegal, Great Lakes Rural Australians for Refugees (RAR) spokesperson, Graham Gardner says.

