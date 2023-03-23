Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

This figure represents a 117 per cent increase in applications in the 2019 election

March 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pre-polling at Forster. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

The NSW Electoral commission has received more than half a million applications to vote by post in this year's State election on Saturday, March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.