The NSW Electoral commission has received more than half a million applications to vote by post in this year's State election on Saturday, March 25.
This figure represents a 117 per cent increase in applications in the 2019 election where 248,236 applications were received.
Completed postal vote packs must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission by 6pm on Thursday, April 6.
Final results for the 2023 NSW State election cannot be confirmed until all votes have been counted:
For more information about counting and results, you can view the recording of our webinar on the topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQLvq27LnVw
Election daily metrics are available on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Further information about the NSW State election is available at elections.nsw.gov.au.
Also in the news:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.