Why Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury feels she cannot start herself against Charlestown Azzurri in round four of NPLW NNSW 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
Mid Coast captain-coach, Emma Stanbury watched nervously from the sidelines last round while serving a one-match suspension. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Captain-coach, Emma Stanbury says there is no way she could take anyone's place in Mid Coast's starting side this weekend after a gutsy performance against NPLW Northern NSW big guns Newcastle Olympic on Sunday.

