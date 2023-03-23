Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Upgrades in the Mid-Coast will include Coomba, Dyers Crossing, Firefly, Koorainghat, Nabiac and Tallwoods Village

March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is underway in the Mid-Coast to upgrade the nbn® Fixed Wireless network. Picture supplied.

Work has started on upgrades to the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Coomba, Dyers Crossing, Firefly, Koorainghat, Nabiac and Tallwoods Village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.