Work has started on upgrades to the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Coomba, Dyers Crossing, Firefly, Koorainghat, Nabiac and Tallwoods Village.
Upgrades will give access to faster speeds and extend coverage of the nbn Fixed Wireless network.
The $750 million investment in the nbn Fixed Wireless and nbn Sky Muster satellite network - $480 million from the Australian Government and $270 million from nbn - is on track to be completed by December 2024.
When complete, the investment will expand the reach of the existing nbn fixed wireless footprint by at least 50 per cent as well as enabling two new high speed fixed wireless plans - Fixed Wireless Home Fast and Fixed Wireless Superfast*.
The additional capacity and reach available on the upgraded network will also enable up to 120,000 existing Sky Muster satellite-only premises to access nbn Fixed Wireless for the first time.
Work has begun to enable the upgrades, including nbn introducing its new technology and replacing some hardware on fixed wireless towers.
nbn will use 4G technology and software enhancements as well as introducing 5G mmWave technology to help deliver more coverage, minimise congestion and offer access to higher speed tiers on the nbn Fixed Wireless network**.
nbn will be among the first in the world to deploy 5G mmWave technology at this scale for a dedicated fixed wireless network.
The tower upgrades will mean some planned outages that may impact homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway.
The upgrade work is scheduled to begin in the Mid-Coast region in coming weeks.
Upgrade works on a tower will usually require 3-4 planned service outages over 1-2 weeks.
There is increasing demand for faster internet from homes and business across Australia and we are continuing to invest in the nbn network to stay ahead of demand.- Tom O'Dea
After the tower works are completed, many customers should experience an improvement in speeds on their nbn Fixed Wireless service**.
Impacted homes and businesses should be notified of any outages via their retail service provider.
Information will also be available via the nbn website: www.nbnco.com.au/support/network-status .
The tower works will not impact nbn fixed line or nbn Sky Muster satellite services.
"There is increasing demand for faster internet from homes and business across Australia and we are continuing to invest in the nbn network to stay ahead of demand," nbn Local NSW head, Tom O'Dea said.
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Coomba, Dyers Crossing, Firefly, Koorainghat, Nabiac and Tallwoods Village, which will be a game changer for up to a million households and businesses across Australia.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that many customers should experience an improvement in speeds on their nbn Fixed Wireless service.
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it.
"We encourage people to check the network status page (www.nbnco.com.au/support/network-status) on the nbn website and watch out for communication from their retail service provider about how the planned outages may impact them."
To minimise disruption, nbn will aim to perform tower upgrade works between 10pm and 10am on weeknights, or where necessary between 6am and 6pm on weekends.
