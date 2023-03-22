Labor promises $8.9 million for roads in Myall Lakes electorate

NSW Labor has announced it will contribute more than $8.9 million for emergency road repairs in the Mid Coast region should they win the State election on March 25, 2023.
The $8.9 million emergency road repairs package is in addition to the funding included in the current NSW government's pothole funding announcement from earlier this year.
"Labor's commitment of $8.9 million will provide much needed road repair relief for our local council and people in the local community," Mark Vanstone, NSW Labor candidate for Myall Lakes said.
"The condition of the roads in the Myall Lakes electorate are the result of a Liberal National Government that has failed to deliver for regional communities."
"Labor is committed to supporting council to fix the local roads that people use every day to get to work, get the kids to school or get to medical appointments."
Also in the news:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.