Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Varroa mite detected at Booral and Clarence Town

Updated March 22 2023 - 12:23pm, first published March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) surveillance and tracing activities has confirmed six new Varroa mite infestations in beehives at four locations across the Mid North Coast, Central Coast, and Hunter regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.