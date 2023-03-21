Varroa mite detected at Booral and Clarence Town

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) surveillance and tracing activities has confirmed six new Varroa mite infestations in beehives at four locations across the Mid North Coast, Central Coast, and Hunter regions.
The new sites are at Booral, Clarence Town, Mooney Mooney, and Mitchell's Flat . The new detections bring the total infested premises to 137.
DPI varroa mite response state coordinator, Dr Chris Anderson said the detections were a testament to the extensive tracing and surveillance work being undertaken, by beekeepers and DPI, to manage the outbreak.
"These new sites have low mite loads, which suggests they are very recent infestations," he said.
"DPI has had to extend the eradication (red) zone west of Stanhope, and west of Bulahdelah, following the new detections on the Mid North Coast.
"We know that this is a difficult time for impacted beekeepers, but controlling and eradicating this destructive mite is critically important to NSW and Australia.
"Changes in the number of infected premises are expected at this stage in the response, however what is encouraging is that these mites are being found quickly.
"We thank beekeepers and the community for their cooperation with the response," Dr Anderson said.
For more information, visit the DPI website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa or call 1800 084 881.
