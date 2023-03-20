Missing man found alive and well

A man who went missing from Tuncurry on Monday morning was found alive and well at Wauchope late that afternoon.
Harley Longbottom went missing from his home on The Lakes Way at Tuncurry, where he was last seen at 9.30am on Monday, March 20.
Police and family held fears for his welfare because he is 85 years old.
Harley is known to frequent the Tuncurry, Hallidays Point or Maitland areas.
Following extensive inquires by the police Harley was found at Wauchope about 5.40pm.
Police thanked the public and the media for its assistance.
