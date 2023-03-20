Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

An elderly man who went missing from Tuncurry was found at Wauchope

Updated March 21 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing man found alive and well

A man who went missing from Tuncurry on Monday morning was found alive and well at Wauchope late that afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.