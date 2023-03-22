Galleries in the Garden is seeking artists for the inaugural Anderson Art Award competition, but you had better be quick as entry is closing soon.
The competition celebrates the enormous contribution to the arts on the Myall Coast provided over many years by Lee and Rob Anderson.
However, with entries open until Thursday, March 30, time for artists to enter their creations is rapidly drawing to a close.
Ms Kim Blunt, senior curator at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, will judge the competition entries and announce the winners at an opening ceremony on Friday, April 14.
Prizes of $3000 as well as $500 highly commended awards are offered in each of two categories:
The exhibition of the competition entries will continue throughout April while artworks will be for sale at prices nominated by the artists.
In 2017 Lee and Rob Anderson purchased an historic cottage on the Tea Gardens Myall River waterfront and offered it to the Galleries in the Gardens cooperative of 50 local artists to operate as a not-for-profit art gallery.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2022, the gallery has been a great success with high visitation rates, many art sales and frequent return visits.
Entries to the competition are open to anyone.
Entry forms and Conditions of Entry can be found on the Galleries in the Gardens website but hardcopy entry forms are also available from the gallery at 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens. Entry form requests can also be sent to ianmorphett@gmail.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.