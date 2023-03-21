Two Manning and Great Lakes community pioneers are moving to warmer climes to be with family and have been treated with a big day of farewells.
"I feel like I'm floating in a cloud of love," Christine Newman said the day following the party, which was held at the home of Louise Berghouse on Saturday, March 18.
Dr Romney Newman OAM and his wife of 47 years, Christine, moved to Taree in 1972. Romney joined a group medical practice, and Christine worked as a teacher at Biripi Kindergarten.
It wasn't long before Romney struck out on his own as a specialist general physician. At that time Romney was the first and only consulting physician between Newcastle and the Queensland border. He was also heavily involved in sport, particularly cricket and hockey.
Romney was awarded an OAM (Order of Australia medal) for his services to medicine and the community as part of the 2014 Australia Day Honours List. He said it was to Christine the award should have been given as her support had been vital.
"And she's been just as contributory to the community," Louise Berghouse said.
Romney and Christine have both been involved in the Uniting Church and its programs throughout the years, including the Kairos Prison Ministry program and the Walk to Emmaus program. The Kairos program is aimed at helping prisoners, and Romney and Christine travelled to the prison at Kempsey on a monthly basis to visit inmates.
In the early 1990s, Christine and Louise began a divorce, separation and bereavement recovery workshop.
"The Newmans ended up in it longer than me," Louise said.
Louise and Christine then also started Rainbows, a program for children suffering loss and grief through divorce and other life-altering crises.
"We ran it in Taree for a few years, and taught people up and down the coast," Louise said.
The Newmans moved to Forster in 1996, and Christine ran a Rainbows program herself there for many years.
Louise said around 80 people visited her home to say farewell to the Newmans, staggered throughout the day.
"All these old friends who they'd know for so many decades. It just went so well, far beyond my greatest expectation. It was a really good event," Louise said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
