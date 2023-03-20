Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast wins silver at Australia Tourism Awards

Updated March 21 2023 - 9:00am, first published March 20 2023 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Councils destination management coordinator Sharon Bultitude with marketing officer Thomas Davey at the awards. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council's tourism brand Barrington Coast has won a silver award at the prestigious Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.