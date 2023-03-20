BLACK Head Surf Club has recently been receiving glowing media coverage due to performances by members in surf sports.
Surf sports hone the skills of life savers and these skills were put to the test on Sunday evening, following a callout from the NSW Surf Life Saving State Operations Centre (NSWSOC) to assist two 14-year-old boys stranded on the cliff face near Black Head Bowling Club.
The two boys were stranded on the northern side of a cave when the tide came in and cut off their access to the beach.
NSWSOC tasked Lower North Coast Branch duty officer, Suz Gerrish, and the Black Head support call out team to assist.
This call out required the combined efforts of highly experienced Support Operations Call Out personnel, Izaac and Kevin Boag, who were the first responders to arrive at the cliff, while fellow Call Out members, Ross Blowers and Nigel Pegrum launched the inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and approached the area from the seaward side.
A fast-rising tide, rough waves and high winds made the approach to the cliff unsafe for the IRB.
Both boys were successfully rescued by Ross, Izaac and Kevin utilising rescue tubes to swim them safely to the IRB then returned to the Black Head Surf Club. Both boys were delivered safe and sound back at the beach.
Emergency Support Operations Call Out units are the building blocks of the Surf Emergency Response System which was introduced in January 2008 to give Emergency Services, primarily NSW Police, a single point of contact to assist with incidents along the NSW coastline. This system enables the on-duty State Duty Officer to be contacted 24/7.
All Support Operations members complete regular beach patrols for their club during the season and must be an endorsed to complete patrols with the Support Operations groups.
Each surf club forms a team of qualified members to respond, if available, to incidents at their local beach and surrounding areas outside of patrol hours and in support of an on-duty patrol.
As evidenced by this Black Head Call Out rescue, a team is made up of appropriately experienced and qualified personnel who are versed in the relevant SLSNSW, branch and club procedures.
