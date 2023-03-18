Asphalting works are planned for two locations in Tallwoods the week beginning Monday, March 20, weather permitting.
MidCoast Council says the work will take place on Coastal View Drive and The Boulevard between Black Head Road and Hilltop Parkway.
Reconstruction of the culvert under Coastal View Drive is ahead of schedule. The road has been sealed with bitumen emulsion to protect it from wet weather and traffic until the final asphalting takes place.
Road users are asked to follow signage and directions from the construction crew.
Changed traffic conditions will apply, creating minor delays for road users.
