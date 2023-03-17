In a nationwide fishing film competition, you expect footage of action-packed catches and big fish, but Forster fisherman and filmmaker, Dan Kirkman's entry is sure to stand out from the majority of entries.
Dan's entry, titled Clear Minds and Tight Lines, is not just a fishy tale, but a human interest story of grief and peace. It is a story about how fishing can help people cope in dark times.
Dan draws on his own mental health struggles, along with those of his mate, Ashley "Mullet" Duckworth.
Dan and his wife have endured two heartbreaking family tragedies, in which two of their sons, in two separate pregnancies, passed away shortly after birth; one five weeks later and the other five days later.
"It was definitely brutal," Dan said.
"In 2013, we had a little boy, happy healthy; he's nine now."
The son born in the second pregnancy was their first loss.
"And (then) we had a little girl. So we've actually got a boy and a girl happy, healthy, nothing wrong. And then in 2018, we fell pregnant again."
And again, they lost the baby shortly after birth.
With some of my personal challenges, I found that I would go fishing more to give me time for a bit of space and to just consolidate my thoughts and hit the reset button.- Dan Kirkman
"And that's when they linked the two conditions together as a genetic thing that affects one in four babies. And unfortunately for us, it affected one in two. So, shithouse (odds) compared to what they should have been really."
During all of this, Mullet was having his own personal "dark time of the soul".
In 2017 he found a lump on his neck.
"A couple of weeks later he was battling cancer and stem cell transplants, which came with terrible odds. Thankfully he's still here today."
Dan's film revolves around the duo's personal journeys and highlights the importance of dealing with mental health.
"Our way of doing that was through a mutual love of fishing," Dan said.
You might also like
"I find it a really peaceful activity, but I guess for me it's the solitude. We're always told for mental health to exercise and look after your wellbeing that way.
"Fishing is something that you can do individually, you don't have to be in a team. People with anxiety, depression, and trauma generally have a hard time instigating things. A lot of people wouldn't want to just go and join a sports team or run around the block to get exercise for their mental health.
"With some of my personal challenges, I found that I would go fishing more to give me time for a bit of space and to just consolidate my thoughts and hit the reset button."
View and vote
Dan has entered Clear Minds and Tight Lines into the Nomad Amateur Film contest run by SCF Australia, an environmental conservation organisation dedicated to "sustainable fishing, clean waterways and future generations".
SCF Australia invited nine well known fishing content creators to submit a 10 minute film, created in a 10 day window from fishing to production. SCF opened up the 10th spot in the competition to amateur content creators as a wildcard entry, which is how Dan is entering.
People entering for the wildcard are allowed to use a mix of old and new footage for their 10 minute long submission.
The contest attracts a big prize in anyone's terms - $140,000 for the winner selected from the 10 videos, later in the year.
The wildcard winner is decided by public vote, with only a two week voting period that started on Wednesday, March 15. All of the videos are on the www.scfaustralia.com/amateur-comp website, however there is a catch - you have to be a member of the site to view the videos and vote, whjch costs $25. But, if you do sign up for the website and vote for your favourite video, you go in the running for $5000 in prizes.
"They are an environmental organisation doing great work for the marine landscape and the $25 not only allows for access to all the films but you're also contributing to a really great cause," Dan said.
Follow Dan on Instagram @something visual and his Something Visual Facebook page.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.