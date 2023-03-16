"We need to find ways to bring revenue into the region and bring the farms back to life."
Wingham resident Keys Manley is contesting the seat of Myall Lakes at the forthcoming State election as a member of the Legalise Cannabis NSW Party.
The 32-year-old Wingham resident appears an unlikely contender for elected office, however his determination to enhance the lives of local residents through expansive agricultural opportunities along with improvements to health care cannot be denied.
Asked about possible benefits legalising cannabis would provide, his views are at odds with conventional preconceptions concerning the substance.
"(There are) industries that (cannabis) could create in the area for farmers, being able to feed cattle in droughts because hemp is a lot easier to grow to make into feed for livestock, it's great for rejuvenating soils again for growing after our droughts and everything that's happened," Keys said.
"I think it'll break into a lot of industries for our area, and hopefully bring a lot of revenue back to the people instead of the black market where it is now."
After using raw CBD oil in the treatment for a diagnosed genetic health condition, Keys is adamant that changing the law is necessary to prevent convictions of people simply looking to minimise their pain and suffering.
Keys says that overall the view of cannabis is changing throughout the world and Australia needs to catch up.
"It's a plant that can help a lot of people, it can bring a lot of industry back into the area and there's a lot of dying industries here," Keys said.
