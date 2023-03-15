Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Forster-Tuncurry Business Chamber meet the candidates

By Jeanene Duncan
March 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate in the NSW election, Jason Bendall with Heath Miller, and John Thomas, Lakes and Ocean Hotel, at the meet the candidates forum this week. Picture by Jeanene Duncan

Manning Base Hospital needs to be restored to a (fully functioning) base hospital, independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Jason Bendall says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.