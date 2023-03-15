Manning Base Hospital needs to be restored to a (fully functioning) base hospital, independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Jason Bendall says.
"This area cannot function without a strong base hospital, a hospital that has been languishing for many years," Dr Bendall said.
"The operating theatres are dated, we have surgical equipment stored in corridors and the wards have not changed in many years," he said.
Members of the Forster community were given a glimpse into what candidates contesting this month's State election promise to deliver at a meet the candidate breakfast meeting yesterday morning,Tuesday, March 14.
Hosted by Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber, four candidates, independent Jason Bendall, Eleanor Spence representing The Greens, Tanya Thompson, The Nationals and Mark Vandstone, Labor Party, attended the event, held at the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
Dr Bendall said there was no doubt the thriving Great Lakes community should have a public hospital to serve both residents and holiday makers.
An acute care facility or public hospital will be a long time coming, Labor's Mark Vandstone says.
During a chat with Coomba Park residents Mr Vandstone said every second person was concerned about the tyranny of distance, which could take up to 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive from Forster or Tuncurry.
He said for a patient who had had a stroke or cardiac arrest that was 45 precious minutes before paramedics could stabilise and transport the patient.
"For outlying communities away from Manning Base Hospital, in the short-term, an urgent care centre, which would take x-rays, suturing and after hours medication, is warranted now.
"Fifteen per cent of presentations at ED is from this area."
He said in the run-up to the last election a hospital for Forster was promised, while $214 million had been allocated to Manning Base for redevelopment stages two and three.
"Not one cent has found its way to those developments."
Mr Vandstone said the current cap on wages for nurses and paramedics would be lifted and the HECS debt for medical graduates would be dropped for the period it would take them to pay it off if they worked in rural and regional areas if a Labor government was elected.
The Nationals' Tanya Thompson promised a hospital for Forster would go ahead irrespective of which party was elected.
"What was announced by the premier was not an election promise."
Ms Thompson clarified $20 million allocated in the last budget was for the initial planning stages of the hospital.
She confirmed an additional $50 million had been allocated to see a hospital in Forster come to fruition.
"The hospital will be operational by 2025 with an emergency department; it will be a modern, purpose-built facility that will complement private health care of Forster Private Hospital
"And, we are looking at bringing Manning Base back to a base."
Greens candidate Eleanor Spence does not believe a hospital for Forster Tuncurry in the next term of government was realistic and likened it to dangling a carrot approach.
Multi purpose centres, which had been proposed for Bulahdelah, was important to consider, she said
Ms Spence said she was not entirely supportive of a hospital for Forster.
"A public hospital in Forster would be just a building; it needs people, if it doesn't have staff then is not a hospital.
"Staff from Manning Hospital would drift to Forster Hospital so you would have two chronically understaffed hospitals.
"But, I feel for the people of the Forster area, for Coomba Park and Pacific Palms.
"We need to see funding based on need; the money is there but it is not being spent properly."
Candidates also addressed the condition of State funded roads and the growing affordable housing crisis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.