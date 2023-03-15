Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Maree McDonald-Pritchard from Mitchells Island is Myall Lakes candidate for Sustainable Australia Party in 2023 NSW election

Updated March 15 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree McDonald-Pritchard is the Sustainable Australia Party candidate for Myall Lakes. Picture supplied

Maree McDonald-Pritchard is contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the NSW election for the Sustainable Australia Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.