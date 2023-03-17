Great Lakes Advocate
Marty Gosper skips team to comfortable win in mixed fours final at Forster

By Allan Hughes
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Forster Bowling Club's mixed fours champions Marty Gosper, Julie Scott, Jenny Northam and Rob Northam.

The final of Forster Bowling Club's mixed fours was played between Jenny Northam, Rob Northam, Julie Scott and Marty Gosper against Karen Woodman, Joe Ellen, Justin Costa and Dave Ireland.

