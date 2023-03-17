The final of Forster Bowling Club's mixed fours was played between Jenny Northam, Rob Northam, Julie Scott and Marty Gosper against Karen Woodman, Joe Ellen, Justin Costa and Dave Ireland.
Marty's Team had a flying start, leading by five at the second end. This continued and by the eighth end Marty's team led 11-2. They eventaully won 20-8.
After three rounds of the open gender pennants grade 2 is second, grade 3 third, grade four first, grade 5 first, grade 6A fifth, 6B second, grade 71 fifth, 72 third. Well done all.
