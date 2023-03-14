Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Top Australian and overseas women golfers to play in NSW Open at Tuncurry

March 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Coast golfer Jordan O'Brien, pictured after her win last week in the Wagga Wagga Pro-Am. will be in the field for the NSW Women's Open to be played at Tuncurry from March 24-26. Photo Wagga Daily Advertiser

TOP Australian women golfers and several international stars will converge on the Tuncurry course next week for the Women's NSW Open presented by Worrell's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.