Taree and Tuncurry women in 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll

Updated March 14 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:29pm
Hidden Treasures Honour Roll recipient Rosemary Schrader with her award. Picture supplied

Rosemary Schrader of Tuncurry and Keely Holden of Taree are among 69 new names who have been added to the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

Local News

