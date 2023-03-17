BULADELAH may eventually have the player depth to field a team in the Manning T1 cricket competition, according to association president Steve Campbell.
However, Mr Campbell said this is a couple of seasons away yet.
Mr Campbell was commenting on the 2022/23 season that concluded last Saturday when the T1 grand final was played between Taree United and Great Lakes at Taree. United won by nine wickets.
Six sides played in T1 this year, with eight in T2.
Mr Campbell hopes the status quo will remain in T1 in 2023/24, but said Old Bar may struggle. Old Bar returned to T1 this season but despite making a promising start, fell away towards the end of the campaign.
Bulahdelah has been a powerhouse in T2 for several seasons and this year made the grand final, where they were beaten by Pacific Palms.
"Bulahdelah has a few old heads and some younger players, who might not be ready for T1 just yet,'' Mr Campbell said.
"If they can keep their squad together they could be right in a couple of seasons.''
Pacific Palms spokesman Simon Miller told the Advocate after the side's grand final win that T1 was a bridge too far for the side, with a number of players well and truly in the veteran class.
Manning Cricket's season will conclude with a presentation at Club Taree on Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
