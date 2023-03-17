Great Lakes Advocate
Bulahdelah has the potential to play in Manning T1 cricket competition, according the association president Steve Campbell

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 17 2023 - 1:30pm
Bulahdelah's Blake Matheson bowling in the T2 grand final against Pacific Palms at Palms later month. Palms won the match to clinch the club's premiership in more than 20 years.

BULADELAH may eventually have the player depth to field a team in the Manning T1 cricket competition, according to association president Steve Campbell.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

