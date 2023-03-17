FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks could have a vacancy for a big forward in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Coach Jake Bolt said the squad is coming together fairly well, leading into the opening trial game of the year against Corrimal Cougars at the Harry Elliott Oval on Saturday.
"We're shaping up alright, although we're not real big in the forwards,'' Bolt said.
"We still have Liam Simon and Logan Morgan in the forwards. Jacob Lollback, a back rower, will be coming up from Kurri to have a run with us and he'll be playing this weekend.''
Established players including representative hooker Riley Glover and try scoring centre Beau Lowry remain with the club.
Bolt said numbers have been good across the board at training.
"We had 40 there last Thursday,'' he said.
Bolt added that a number of players from Gloucester will be having a trial with the Hawks on Saturday.
Halfback Adrian 'AJ' Davis remains with the club and Bolt said he'll play a mentoring role with the young halves, including Ashton Hilder. Hilderer made his first grade debut last season while still eligible for under 18s and played a leading role in Forster's come-from-behind win against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.
Two under 18s, Tavis Felsh and Harry Brennan played for North Coast in the Laurie Daley Cup this year, with Felsh in particular having a strong campaign. Bolt expects they will come into contention for a place in the first grade squad as the year progresses.
"But not at the start of the season,'' he said.
The Hawks were eliminated in the minor semi-final last year after finishing the season-proper in third place. Group Three reduced the finals series from five to four teams following delays caused by on-going wet weather. In a five team series the Hawks' third place would have been guaranteed a second shot if beaten in the first week of the finals.
The Hawks will play Wingham at Wingham in the opening round of the season on Sunday, April 30. Last year's captain-coach Nathan Campbell and winger Ronald Uhila will play for Wingham this year.
Forster's first home game will be against Port Sharks on Sunday, May 7.
There'll be a full program of games on Saturday, starting with league tag at 12.15, where the Hawks will meet Raymond Terrace. Forster plays Corrimal in the other grades, with under 18s starting at 1.25, reserve grade at 2.45 and first grade at 4pm. Former Newcastle Knights five-eighth Jarrod Mullen has signed with Corrimal this year, although it is not known if he'll be playing on Saturday.
The Hawks will play a further trial against Dudley at Dudley in a fortnight.
FORSTER-Tuncurry coach Jake Bolt has quashed rumours that former NRL star James 'Jimmy the Jet' Roberts will be playing for the club in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.
"That's all Chinese whispers,'' Bolt said.
According to speculation Roberts, a former NSW State of Origin centre, would be moving to the area and would link with the Hawks.
While Roberts would be a massive gain, it's not going to happen, according to Bolt.
"He's still living in Sydney,'' Bolt said.
"He might come here when he's ready to retire.''
Roberts played 15 games for West Tigers last year and announced his retirement at the end of the season.
Bolt is recovering from a badly smashed leg he sustained in last year's Group Three reserve grade final. He said the leg is coming along fairly well, but said he won't be playing this year.
Meanwhile Forster's season launch will he held at the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on Saturday night.
